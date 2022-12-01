Reena Mehta Official Biography

Reena Mehta is responsible for ABC News' multi-platform and direct to consumer content strategy and pipeline. She oversees the development and slate of unscripted documentaries and narrative nonfiction series, and specials for both linear and streaming, as well as the teams at "ABC News Live," ABC News' digital portfolio consisting of the ABC News, "Good Morning America," and Five Thirty Eight brands and products and ABC Audio.

Mehta works in partnership with Stacia Deshishku, executive editor and senior vice president, to ensure all of the news divisions programming and content reaches multicultural audiences across linear, streaming, digital and audio platforms, driving audience engagement. Mehta was most recently at HBOMax, where she served as vice president of content strategy and planning. During her time there, she leveraged data and analytics to identify the content gaps and opportunities across all genres for the streaming entertainment service.

Prior to her time at HBOMax, Mehta was the senior vice president of digital programming strategy and content planning at Nickelodeon. She managed the kids and family content strategy portfolio across TV everywhere, over-the-top, subscription video on demand, PLUTOTV, DirectTV, podcasts, and direct-to-consumer platforms Nick Hits and Noggin. Mehta is a first generation American of South Asian descent.