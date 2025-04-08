Asian markets rebound, US futures edge up amid Trump tariff turmoil

Monday saw major losses abroad and dramatic swings in the U.S.

ByDavid Brennan
April 8, 2025, 2:39 AM

Asian markets opened up on Tuesday after posting significant losses on Monday driven by President Donald Trump's global tariffs campaign, with U.S. futures also rising slightly after a day of turmoil on Wall Street.

Japan's Nikkei index rose 5.5% on Tuesday, recovering some of its almost 8% losses posted on Monday.

South Korea's KOSPI index rose by 2%, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 grew by nearly 2% and India's NIFTY 50 index climbed around 1%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index -- which on Monday posted its worst day since 1997 losing 13% -- rebounded with a 0.14% rise on Tuesday. Shanghai's Composite Index grew 0.16%.

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, April 7, 2025.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters

In the U.S., stock market futures were up ahead of Tuesday's opening.

As of early Tuesday morning, Dow Jones futures were up 1.5%, S&P 500 futures were up more than 1% and Nasdaq futures were up nearly 1%.

Monday's rollercoaster trading saw the Dow post its largest intraday point swing ever -- falling more than 1,700 points during its Monday session low, then swinging up 2,595 points from the low.

The Dow dropped 349 points, or 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq ticked up 0.1%. The S&P 500 closed down 0.23%. Its 8.5% high/low spread has only happened 20 other times since 1962, according to S&P Global.

The S&P 500 briefly entered bear market territory during the session but was last off nearly 18% from its recent high.

A woman looks at an electronic board showing the Nikkei 225 index on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, on April 8, 2025.
Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images

ABC News' Max Zahn contributed to this report.

