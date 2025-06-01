Daniel Lescow says he's trying to make the brand "more desirable."

How this European carmaker is getting more Americans to drive convertibles

Mercedes-Benz exhibits its roadster Mercedes Maybach 680 Monogram at the Brussels Motor Show in Brussels, Belgium, on January 16, 2025.

What matters more to drivers these days? Is it technology, horsepower or efficiency?

Mercedes-Maybach is betting on lifestyle. Its vehicles -- posh, regal and extravagant -- inhabit the same realm as Bentley and Rolls-Royce. Drive one on Germany's Autobahn, and you'd be astonished at the power and speed.

Daniel Lescow, the head of Mercedes-Maybach, said customers are looking to "express their lifestyle and individuality," which may be satisfied by brand's latest status symbol, the SL 680, a glamorous two-seater that launched last year and arrives at U.S. dealers this summer.

The SL, which will be priced above $200,000, comes in two curated design concepts, "White Ambience" or "Red Ambience," yet more than 50 exclusive colors are available to choose from at the factory.

Plush interiors, premium materials and metal knobs and buttons have become standard in ultra-luxe autos. So Maybach went a bit more extreme, stamping the company's recognizable logo all over the hood, a labor-intensive printing process that involves four coats of clear lacquer and three hand-sanded coats of paint.

Remove the lavishness, and the SL is also a true sports car, with a 577 horsepower biturbo V8 powerplant. The convertible's specially tuned suspension gives owners a softer or firmer driving experience, depending on the location and one's state of mind.

Lescow recently spoke to ABC News about the SL 680, the sportiest model in the marque's long history, and how he's growing brand awareness in the crowded luxury space.

Daniel Lescow, head of Mercedes-Maybach, said he's trying to make the luxury brand "more desirable." Mercedes-Maybach

The interview below has been edited for space and clarity.

Q: You said you want to make the brand "more desirable." Please explain.

A: There's various dimensions to it. One is the product image. The second dimension is the way we connect with our customers and potential customers in retail spaces. One by one we're building these Maybach lounges -- dedicated spaces -- globally for customers to learn more about the cars and brand aesthetics. We have a very elaborate location in India. At one event in Vienna there was a private concert with [pianist] Lang Lang, who played the piano for our most important customers.

Another dimension is our collaborations. For example, we're working with a [German] silverware company on champagne flute holders. It's important the brand is centered around the lifestyle of our customers.

Q: Convertibles are a niche market in the U.S. How difficult is it to sell convertibles to American drivers?

A: It is not so much about the location or the nationality. It's about the individual customer we want to approach. We do see significant potential in the American market. It's an important market for Maybach, clearly. We recently opened a massive Maybach presence at the Mercedes-Benz dealership in Manhattan. We do see strong interest from the American market in open top two-seaters. Last year, we chose Pebble Beach as the global world premiere for the Maybach SL Monogram Series.

The SL 680 Monogram Series is the sportiest model in Maybach brand history. Mercedes-Maybach

Q: Who is the Maybach customer? Is it the traditional Mercedes-Benz customer or are you pursuing Bentley and Rolls-Royce owners?

A: The customers are as individual as our cars. Many of them have a number of cars in the fleet. Our customers range from entrepreneurs to artists to superstars ... what many of them are looking for is a way to express their lifestyle and individuality.

Q: Why doesn't the SL have the brand's venerable V12 engine under the hood? And how comes it's not electrified?

A: We are extremely happy to have the V12 in the Mercedes-Maybach S 680, the flagship offering.

The Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Sedan. Mercedes-Maybach

When we designed the SL, it was very clear that it's a sports car. And it will remain as the Maybach sports car -- sporty yet elegant. The balance, the agility and the way the V8 behaves ... it's the perfect engine for this car. For electric driving, we do have the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV, which is fully electric. That car is completely different. The electric drivetrain really adds to what's important to Maybach. It's the most comfortable and quiet ride you can imagine.

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV. Mercedes-Maybach

Q: So there was no discussion about making the SL an electric convertible?

A: For this car, no. We wanted to have the characteristic of a sports car with all the emotions around it.

Q: Why would a customer choose this model over the AMG SL 63 Roadster?

A: The SL 680 is clearly designed for sporty driving but with all the Maybach ingredients: comfort and opulence. Customers looking for an even sportier car would clearly opt for the AMG. The cars are different from the ways they look and behave -- they address different customer needs.

The SL's leather seats feature a new, floral design that extends to the door panels and center console. Mercedes-Maybach

Q: How has the brand changed under your leadership?

A: It's a privilege to work with such a legendary brand. We launched two new cars, doubling the portfolio from two cars to four with the SL. We have seen brand awareness increasing around the world -- that is something that's very important. I can't wait to see what the future will bring.

Q: There's still uncertainty about tariffs and costs -- how does this factor into your product planning? Do wealthy customers still spend money in these unpredictable times?

A: There are some uncertainties. At the same time, sales volume will go up and down. And that's natural. For us, it's more important that we build a solid base for the brand and that we continue to build brand awareness. With the right offerings, I have do doubt that Maybach will be successful.