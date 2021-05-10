Ford recalls over 660,000 Explorers for faulty roof rail covers

Ford said the issue can “create a hazard for others on the road.”

Ford is recalling over 660,000 SUVs due to loose roof rail covers that can detach while the vehicle is in motion and “create a hazard for others on the road.”

The recall affects 2016-2019 Ford Explorers. More than 620,000 of the SUVs are in the U.S.

According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA), the retention pins in the part can loosen and allow the roof rail covers to detach from the vehicle. To fix the issue, dealers will install push-pins and replace any damaged rail clips and roof rail covers, NHTSA said.

Ford said it was not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to the recall.

ABC News’ Gio Benitez contributed to this report.