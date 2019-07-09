'Forky' plush toy, character from 'Toy Story,' recalled over choking hazard

A plush toy of a character from "Toy Story 4" is being pulled from shelves because a piece of the toy poses a choking hazard for young children.

Interested in Recalls? Add Recalls as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Recalls news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Disney has recalled 11-inch "Forky" toys because the "googly" plastic eye can detach, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Consumers are advised to immediately take the toy away from children and return it to any Disney retail store or a store within a Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort theme park. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Consumer Product Safety Commission

The tracking numbers are:

-- FAC-024868-18338

-- FAC-024868-19032

-- FAC-024868-19060

-- FAC-024868-19091

The recall number is: 19-159.

Eighty thousand units were recalled in the U.S. and another 650 in Canada.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.