'Forky' plush toy, character from 'Toy Story,' recalled over choking hazard

Jul 9, 2019, 1:39 PM ET
PHOTO: Disney Recalls the Forky 11 Plush Toy due to a choking hazard according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.PlayConsumer Product Safety Commission
A plush toy of a character from "Toy Story 4" is being pulled from shelves because a piece of the toy poses a choking hazard for young children.

Disney has recalled 11-inch "Forky" toys because the "googly" plastic eye can detach, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Consumers are advised to immediately take the toy away from children and return it to any Disney retail store or a store within a Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort theme park. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The tracking numbers are:

-- FAC-024868-18338

-- FAC-024868-19032

-- FAC-024868-19060

-- FAC-024868-19091

The recall number is: 19-159.

Eighty thousand units were recalled in the U.S. and another 650 in Canada.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.