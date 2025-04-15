Global markets rise along with US futures amid tariff uncertainty

Markets in Asia and Europe ticked higher on Tuesday, as U.S. futures signalled a potentially narrow rise, amid uncertainty over President Donald Trump's tariff plan.

Trump's administration said on Friday that many consumer electronics would be exempt from his wide-ranging reciprocal tariffs, an announcement that sent global markets higher on Monday. Trump on Monday also signalled a willingness to further ease tariffs, saying he is looking to "help some of the car companies" in the aftermath of 25% auto levies.

A man walks past an electronic screen displaying stock quotation board in Tokyo, Japan, April 15, 2025. Issei Kato/Reuters

Dow futures traded up slightly, by about 0.12% on Tuesday, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% on Monday. Futures for the tech-heavy Nasdaq were up about 0.34% and those for the S &P 500 were up about 0.23% hours before the markets opened.

Markets in Europe also traded higher midday on Tuesday, after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's 90-day pause on planned tariff countermeasures went into effect.

Germany's DAX climbed about 1.21% midday and Britain's FTSE 100 traded up about 0.90% midday.

Passersby walk past an electronic screen displaying Japan's Nikkei share average in Tokyo, Japan, April 15, 2025. Issei Kato/Reuters

South Korea's KOSPI index closed up 0.88% on Tuesday, posting its second day of gains. And Tokyo's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.84%.

Markets in China, where Trump's reciprocal tariffs are still in place, showed less enthusiasm. Shanghai's Composite Index rose just 0.15% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 0.23%.

