Global markets rise along with US futures amid tariff uncertainty
Markets in Asia and Europe ticked higher on Tuesday.
Markets in Asia and Europe ticked higher on Tuesday, as U.S. futures signalled a potentially narrow rise, amid uncertainty over President Donald Trump's tariff plan.
Trump's administration said on Friday that many consumer electronics would be exempt from his wide-ranging reciprocal tariffs, an announcement that sent global markets higher on Monday. Trump on Monday also signalled a willingness to further ease tariffs, saying he is looking to "help some of the car companies" in the aftermath of 25% auto levies.
Dow futures traded up slightly, by about 0.12% on Tuesday, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% on Monday. Futures for the tech-heavy Nasdaq were up about 0.34% and those for the S&P 500 were up about 0.23% hours before the markets opened.
Markets in Europe also traded higher midday on Tuesday, after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's 90-day pause on planned tariff countermeasures went into effect.
Germany's DAX climbed about 1.21% midday and Britain's FTSE 100 traded up about 0.90% midday.
South Korea's KOSPI index closed up 0.88% on Tuesday, posting its second day of gains. And Tokyo's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.84%.
Markets in China, where Trump's reciprocal tariffs are still in place, showed less enthusiasm. Shanghai's Composite Index rose just 0.15% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 0.23%.
ABC News' Max Zahn and David Brennan contributed to this report.