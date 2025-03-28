Inflation held steady in February, according to Fed's preferred gauge

A shopper reaches for a carton of eggs in South Pasadena, California.

A shopper reaches for a carton of eggs in South Pasadena, California.

A shopper reaches for a carton of eggs in South Pasadena, California.

A shopper reaches for a carton of eggs in South Pasadena, California.

Inflation held steady in February compared to a year ago, according to a release from the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of price increases.

The reading matched economists' expectations.

Consumer prices climbed 2.5% in February compared to the previous year, registering at a level slightly higher than the Fed’s target rate of 2%, Commerce Department data on Friday showed.

Core inflation -- a closely watched measure that strips out volatile food and energy prices -- increased 2.8% over the year ending in February, ticking higher than the previous month, data showed.

The fresh data arrives little more than a week after the Fed opted to leave interest rates unchanged.

A shopper reaches for a carton of eggs in South Pasadena, California. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking at a press conference after the rate decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell faulted President Donald Trump's tariffs for a "good part" of recent inflation. The central bank predicted weaker year-end economic growth and higher inflation than it had in a December forecast.

Consumer surveys show rising fears about inflation as Trump imposes tariffs on top trading partners and key industries.

Economists widely expect tariffs to raise prices because importers typically pass along a share of the tax burden to consumers in the form of higher costs.

Trump announced this week plans to slap 25% tariffs on all imported cars, escalating a global trade war and eliciting criticism from leaders in Canada and Europe. The duties came on the heels of tariffs on steel and aluminum, as well as levies on goods from China, Canada and Mexico.

The Commerce Department data for February covers a period that largely precedes Trump's tariffs, though the reading arrives amid a bout of accelerating inflation that stretches back to the final months of the Biden administration.

Prince increases fell dramatically from a peak of more than 9% in 2022, but sped up slightly at the end of last year.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.