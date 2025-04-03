Kentucky Bourbon industry caught in middle of global tariff war

Bottles of Kentucky bourbon remain on the shelves at an NS liquor store as staff begin removing all American-made alcohol from their displays on Monday in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, Feb. 3, 2025.

The Kentucky bourbon industry said it is reeling from retaliatory actions taken by Canada and the European Union in response to President Donald Trump's trade war against both global regions.

More than 90% of the world's bourbon is from Kentucky, which advocates say is now jeopardized.

Last month, the EU announced it plans to impose a 50% tariff on all American whiskey in response to Trump's decision to bring back tariffs on overseas steel and aluminum imports. Trump said on social media that he would retaliate by levying 200% tariffs on all wines, champagne and other alcoholic products imported from the region should the EU move forward with its spirits tariff. The EU will make its final decision on April 13.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Ottawa is imposing 25% tariffs on U.S. imports in response to Trump's measures. In addition, the government-run Liquor Control Board of Ontario ordered all retailers, bars and restaurants to stop selling American products. The board reported that U.S. alcohol sold within the province accounts for "annual sales of up to $965 million," representing "more than 3,600 products from 35 US states."

Bottles of Kentucky bourbon remain on the shelves at an NS liquor store as staff begin removing all American-made alcohol from their displays on Monday in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, Feb. 3, 2025. Ingrid Bulmer/Reuters, FILE

New Brunswick and Quebec both passed similar restrictions by ordering all American spirits brands removed from retail shelves.

The import tariffs, Trump wrote, "will be great for the wine and champagne businesses in the U.S."

Chris Swonger, president and CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council, a Washington-based trade group, disagrees, telling ABC News that rising tariffs on both sides are "catastrophic."

"Our industry is collateral damage as the result" of the trade war, he said. "Which is unfortunate because American consumers love Canadian whiskey, and European consumers love American whiskey and vice versa." Likewise, the Kentucky Distillers' Association said, "retaliatory measures against bourbon harm these markets and jeopardize growth for years to come."

Canada was the largest importer of Kentucky-made spirits, including bourbon, before the current trade war. In 2023, the state exported $43 million worth of whiskey to Canada, according to the latest data on the Canadian government's website. Kentucky imported more than $40 million in whiskey from Canada that same year.

The issue is uniting Kentucky lawmakers from both parties. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul have all blasted the tariffs, saying they will hurt jobs and sink the economy of the state.

"From bourbon distillers to car manufacturers to makers of fences to the builders of homes, to our farmers, nobody in Kentucky is coming up to me and say, 'please put tariffs on things.' We need to back away from this," Paul said.

Swonger said the spirits industry has flourished because of a zero-for-zero tariff agreement among 51 countries around the world, which has allowed 3,1000 distillers to grow within the U.S. In Kentucky, the trade war will likely be hardest for small craft distilleries, many of which could "shut down trying to export to markets" impacted by the tariffs.

"Building a brand takes time. If you're a little craft distillery going to an international market, it takes time and effort to talk to buyers. A massive tariff will shut that down," he said.

That's the worry of Victor Yarbrough, CEO of Brough Brothers Bourbon in Kentucky, which opened in 2020 and became the first African American-owned distillery in the state. Yarbrough said 2025 was planned as "a year of growth and expansion" for his company, which meant opening a second distillery and, for the first time, exporting to other countries, including Canada.

He told ABC News he was in negotiations with suppliers in New Brunswick in January, "when the tariff situation came out of nowhere."

"It suspended our deal indefinitely," as a result, Yarbrough said.

The tariffs imposed by the U.S., followed by the retaliatory tariffs from export countries, "shuttered our ability to go into these markets," Yarbrough said. "And they're huge markets. Ultimately, it reduces our ability to sell our product abroad.

He said in response that his company will focus on the 27 U.S. states where his product is not yet available. He is also looking at countries like Brazil and Colombia where the tariff war has not yet hit. The uncertainty, for him, is that that could change.

"I'm just the small bourbon producer being caught in the middle of it," he said. "I hope we come to accord on both sides."