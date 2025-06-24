National boycott targets McDonald's after rolling back diversity initiatives

In this Aug. 11, 2023, file photo, the McDonald's logo is shown in Danville, Pa.

A grassroots advocacy organization launched a national boycott of McDonald's on Tuesday, protesting the fast-food giant's recent rollback of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and other corporate practices.

The People's Union USA called for a seven-day "economic blackout" of McDonald's, asking consumers to avoid the chain through June 30.

"This is not about fast food. This is about the power of the people," John Schwarz, the organization's leader, said in a social media announcement. "This is about sending a message to corporations who think they can get away with price gouging, tax dodging, inequality."

The boycott comes months after McDonald's made a January announcement that it would end certain DEI programs, including specific diversity goals for senior leadership and supplier diversity training requirements.

In its January announcement, McDonald's emphasized inclusion as one of its "core values" while announcing changes to its diversity programs, a move that came shortly after President Donald Trump's executive orders dismantling federal DEI programs.

Ronald McDonald attends the 48th Annual McDonald's All-American Games at Barclays Center, on April 1, 2025, in New York. Natasha Campos/Getty Images for McDonald's, FILE

In a statement to ABC News, McDonald's Corporation defended its practices.

"As a brand that serves millions of people every day, McDonald's opens our doors to everyone, and our commitment to inclusion remains steadfast," the company said. "We welcome honest dialogue with the communities we serve, but we're disappointed to see these misleading claims that distort our values and misrepresent our actions."

The company emphasized its economic impact, noting it provides work opportunities for more than 800,000 restaurant employees and supports 1.1 million jobs across the country.

The McDonald's boycott follows similar actions against other major retailers. In March, Black faith leaders, including the Rev. Jamal-Harrison Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, organized a national boycott of Target after the retailer scaled back its DEI initiatives.

Target later reported weaker-than-expected sales, with CEO Brian Cornell saying that multiple factors contributed to the downturn, including declining consumer confidence, uncertainty over tariffs and shopper backlash against the company's decision to halt diversity initiatives. While executives didn't specify the exact impact of price increases related to tariffs, they indicated the company would continue adjusting prices in response to market conditions.

Comparable sales decreased by 3.8% in the first quarter, with a 5.7% drop in store sales and a 4.7% increase in digital sales, Target said. Net sales were $23.8 billion, down 2.8% from last year, mainly due to a 3.1% decline in merchandise sales, despite a 13.5% rise in other revenue. Operating income for the first quarter was $1.5 billion, up 13.6% from last year.

The People's Union USA listed several complaints beyond DEI changes, including allegations of tax avoidance, price gouging and worker rights suppression.

"We are the economy. We hold the power, and together, we are unshakable," Schwarz said.