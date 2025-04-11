Overseas stock markets slump as Trump threatens tariffs resumption

A currency trader reacts near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, on April 11, 2025.

Several Asian stock markets slid back into the red on Friday morning, reversing gains made on Thursday amid continued uncertainty as to whether nations would be able to secure deals with President Donald Trump to avoid long-term tariffs.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index slipped 3.8% and Japan's broader TOPIX index fell 3.5%. In South Korea, the KOSPI dropped nearly 1% and Australia's S &P/ASX 200 dipped 0.95%.

In China, markets fluctuated as investors responded to the White House clarifying that the level of tariffs on Chinese goods is now 145% -- not 125% as previously believed.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 2%, Shanghai's Composite Index rose 0.6% and Shenzen's Component Index rose 1.2%, with investors buoyed by Beijing's announcement of stimulus measures to bolster the economy against the escalating American tariffs.

Other prominent Asia indices in the green on Friday included Taiwan's Taiex index up 2.7% and India's NIFTY 50 up 1.9%.

U.S. futures were up on Friday morning. Dow Jones futures had risen 0.43%, S &P 500 futures 0.59% and Nasdaq futures 0.74%.

U.S. markets closed Thursday with notable losses, a reversal from the enthusiasm unleashed by Trump's Wednesday decision to delay planned tariffs on most American trading partners for 90 days.

The Dow Jones lost 2.5% in Thursday trading, the S &P 500 lost 3.5% and the Nasdaq 4.3%, eating into Wednesday's gains of 7.8%, 9.5% and 12.2%, respectively.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, April 10, 2025, in New York City. Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

On Thursday, Trump again hinted at the resumption of his sweeping tariffs.

"If we can't make the deal we want to make or we have to make or that's, you know, good for both parties -- it's got to be good for both parties -- then we go back to where we were," Trump said.

When asked if he would extend the 90-day pause, the president responded, "We'll have to see what happens at the time."

ABC News' Max Zahn contributed to this report.