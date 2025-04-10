Trump expanded tariffs on China to 125% citing a "lack of respect."

Stock markets rally after Trump pauses most tariffs for 90 days

Currency dealers work in front of an electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won in Seoul, South Korea, on April 10, 2025.

Currency dealers work in front of an electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won in Seoul, South Korea, on April 10, 2025.

Currency dealers work in front of an electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won in Seoul, South Korea, on April 10, 2025.

Currency dealers work in front of an electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won in Seoul, South Korea, on April 10, 2025.

Asian and European markets rallied in Thursday trading in response to President Donald Trump's dramatic decision to suspend planned tariffs on nearly all American trading partners for 90 days -- with the exception of China.

Key Asian indices opened Thursday with notable recoveries -- marking a reprieve for most after a week of turbulence and selloffs driven by fears of escalating trade wars and recessions.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was up 9% and the broader TOPIX index was up 8%. South Korea's Kospi was up nearly 6%.

Taiwan's Taiex index jumped 9.25% and Australia's ASX 200 rose 4.6%.

Currency dealers work in front of an electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won in Seoul, South Korea, on April 10, 2025. Soo-hyeon Kim/Reuters

Key Chinese markets were also in the green, despite Trump's decision to raise tariffs on Chinese goods to a cumulative total of 125%. The president alleged a "lack of respect" from Beijing to explain the latest hike, his latest broadside coming after China announced 84% reciprocal tariffs on U.S. goods on Wednesday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 3%, the Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.29% and the Shenzhen Component Index rose 2.7%.

In Europe, the pan-continental STOXX 600 index jumped more than 7%.

Upon opening, Britain's FTSE 100 climbed 6%, France's CAC 40 6.4%, Germany’s DAX 8%, Italy’s FTSE MIB 7.5% and Spain’s IBEX 7.2%.

U.S. markets closed after major rebounds on Wednesday following Trump's announcement that most of his sweeping tariffs would be paused.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 2,962 points, or 7.8%, marking the index's best day since 2020. The S &P 500 jumped 9.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq soared 12.1%.

U.S. stock futures dipped ahead of Thursday's trading session. As of early Thursday morning, Dow futures were down 0.18%, S &P 500 futures down 0.45% and Nasdaq futures down 0.85%.

President Donald Trump prepares to sign executive orders as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Interior Secretary Doug Bergum, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy watch in the Oval Office, April, 9, 2025 in Washington. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

ABC News' Max Zahn contributed to this report.