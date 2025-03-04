The Trump administration's long-promised tariffs took hold on Tuesday.

Stocks fall in early trading as Trump tariffs take effect

Traders work on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor on Feb. 24, 2025 in New York City.

Traders work on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor on Feb. 24, 2025 in New York City.

Traders work on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor on Feb. 24, 2025 in New York City.

Traders work on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor on Feb. 24, 2025 in New York City.

The stock market fell in early trading on Tuesday, just hours after the Trump administration’s long-promised tariffs took effect.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 500 points, or 1.1%; while the S &P 500 fell 0.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq inched down 1.1%.

The policy taxes imports from Mexico, Canada and China -- the three largest trading partners of the United States -- meaning that it could raise prices for everything from gasoline to avocados to iPhones.

Shares of retail giant Target fell 4.5% in early trading on Tuesday, following an earnings release from the company that cited "tariff uncertainty" as a potential impediment for the business. Walmart's stock price dipped 1% on Tuesday, while Amazon shares fell 2%.

Higher costs for car production could pose a challenge for U.S. automakers, many of which depend on a supply chain closely intertwined with Mexico and Canada.

Shares of Ford tumbled 2% on Tuesday, while General Motors dropped more than 4%. Stellantis -- the parent company of Jeep and Chrysler -- saw shares plummet nearly 5%.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.