Stocks fall in early trading as Trump tariffs take effect
The Trump administration's long-promised tariffs took hold on Tuesday.
The stock market fell in early trading on Tuesday, just hours after the Trump administration’s long-promised tariffs took effect.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 500 points, or 1.1%; while the S&P 500 fell 0.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq inched down 1.1%.
The policy taxes imports from Mexico, Canada and China -- the three largest trading partners of the United States -- meaning that it could raise prices for everything from gasoline to avocados to iPhones.
Shares of retail giant Target fell 4.5% in early trading on Tuesday, following an earnings release from the company that cited "tariff uncertainty" as a potential impediment for the business. Walmart's stock price dipped 1% on Tuesday, while Amazon shares fell 2%.
Higher costs for car production could pose a challenge for U.S. automakers, many of which depend on a supply chain closely intertwined with Mexico and Canada.
Shares of Ford tumbled 2% on Tuesday, while General Motors dropped more than 4%. Stellantis -- the parent company of Jeep and Chrysler -- saw shares plummet nearly 5%.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.