Stocks slide after Moody's downgrades US debt

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening bell on May 19, 2025, in New York City.

Stocks slumped at the open of trading on Monday after a downgrade of U.S. credit triggered a spike in debt yields that threatened to raise borrowing costs throughout the nation's economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 295 points, or 0.7%, while the S &P 500 fell 0.9%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 1.2%.

Moody's, a top ratings agency, cut the U.S. credit rating on Friday, dropping it one notch from the top rating of Aaa to a lower classification of Aa1.

The credit downgrade unleashed a selloff of U.S. debt, sending Treasury yields higher, which in turn raised the cost of U.S. borrowing and stoked investor fears about wider impact across the economy.

"This is a major symbolic move as Moody’s were the last of the major rating agencies to have the U.S. at the top rating," a Deutsche Bank analyst said in a client note shared with ABC News.

The Treasury selloff sent long-term yields soaring above the level attained in the immediate aftermath of President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs. That spike in yields helped persuade Trump to suspend a major swathe of the tariffs, Trump later said.

The current spike in debt yields coincides with U.S. House Republicans' push to pass a domestic policy bill that includes broad tax cuts. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office warned last month that the bill would raise the nation's debt, which now stands at about $36 trillion.