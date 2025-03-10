The major stock indexes tumbled in early trading on Monday.

Stocks slump after Trump declines to rule out recession

U.S. stocks dropped in early trading on Monday, suffering widespread losses a day after President Donald Trump declined to rule out the possibility of a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 515 points, or 1.2%; while the S &P 500 declined 1.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq plummeted nearly 2%.

Tesla, the electric carmaker led by Elon Musk, sank nearly 6%. United Airlines and Delta each fell more than 5.5%.

The selloff extended a drop-off from the previous week amid uncertainty stoked by Trump levying tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China, some of which were withdrawn or delayed. The S &P 500 recorded its worst week since September.

When asked about a potential recession in an interview broadcast on Sunday, Trump said tariffs imposed in recent days could bring about a "period of transition."

"I hate to predict things like that," Trump told Fox News in an interview taped on Thursday. "It takes a little time, but I think it should be great for us.”

In response to a question later on Sunday about his reluctance to rule out a recession, Trump said: "I tell you what, of course you hesitate. Who knows?"

Since Inauguration Day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen 2.5%. The S &P 500 has dropped 5% over that period, while the Nasdaq has plummeted 9%.

The market slowdown has coincided with some worse-than-expected overall economic performance.

A jobs report on Friday showed U.S. employers hired 151,000 workers last month, falling short of the expected 170,000 jobs added.

In February, a key gauge of consumer confidence registered its largest monthly drop since August 2021, the nonpartisan Conference Board said last month. The share of consumers who expect a recession within the next year surged to a nine-month high, the data showed.

Still, some measures of consumer sentiment improved. Consumers’ assessment of current business conditions moved higher, while an uptick in purchasing plans for a home extended a monthslong recovery.

Mortgage rates also have dropped for seven consecutive weeks, FreddieMac data showed. The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage stands at 6.63%, its lowest level since December.

