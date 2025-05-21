The company reported a drop in sales in its most recent quarter.

Target CEO says tariffs risk 'massive' costs, but price hikes a 'last resort'

A shopper wheels a cart through the parking lot after making a purchase at the Target store, Feb. 27, 2023, in Salem, N.H.

Target CEO Brian Cornell on Wednesday warned of "massive potential costs" due to tariffs, saying the company would raise prices as a "very last resort."

"The difficulty level has been incredibly high given the rates we're facing and the uncertainty about how these rates in different categories might evolve," Cornell said. "We're focused on supporting American families and how they manage their budgets."

The retail giant marked the latest major company warning of possible tariff-driven price hikes, following similar warnings from Walmart and Best Buy.

Target reported a drop in sales over its most recent quarter, faulting consumer jitters over tariffs as well as a boycott over a rollback of its diversity, equity and inclusion policy.

People exit a Target store on Black Friday in Brooklyn, New York, Nov. 29, 2024. Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Sales declined 2.8% over the first three months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, the company said. That performance fell short of what analysts expected.

"In the first quarter, our team and our business faced an exceptionally challenging environment," Cornell said.

Consumer attitudes soured in May for the fourth consecutive month, dropping to the second-lowest level ever recorded, a University of Michigan survey showed.

The pullback in shopper sentiment owes in part to inflation fears and recession warnings set off by President Donald Trump's initial rollout of levies.

Speaking to analysts on Wednesday, Cornell lamented the decline in consumer confidence as well as "uncertainty regarding the potential consumer impact of tariffs."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.