Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' conviction upheld by US appeals court

A U.S. appeals court has upheld the conviction of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who is serving more than 11 years in prison for defrauding investors with false claims about her company's blood-testing technology.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco upheld the fraud convictions, sentences and $452 million restitution order for Holmes and her second in command, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, who was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison.

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves federal court in San Jose, Calif., March 17, 2023. Jeff Chiu/AP

