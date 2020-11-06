Unemployment rate falls to 6.9% in October as employers hired 638,000 workers "The economy doesn't stop just because there is an election happening."

The unemployment rate in the U.S. fell to 6.9% and employers added 638,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said Friday.

The latest jobs report comes in the midst of a presidential race that remains too close to call and paints a picture of an economy still beleaguered by a global pandemic. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, the unemployment rate in the U.S. was 3.5%, its lowest level in decades.

"The economy doesn't stop just because there is an election happening," Daniel Zhao, senior economist at Glassdoor, told ABC News ahead of the report's release. "We’re still in the depths of significant economic crisis."

