Trump tariffs will be ‘very challenging’ for consumers: Analyst

Stephen Kates, a financial analyst at Bankrate, warns against making major financial decisions under pressure as President Donald Trump prepares to announce new tariffs.

April 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live