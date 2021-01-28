Transcript for Amateur investors causing chaos on Wall Street

This morning amateur traders are going head to head with some of the world's biggest banks and hedge funds in the stock market version of David vs the life. In recent days from their dorm rooms basements and frat houses. This next generation of investors has sent the financial world into a frenzy what we have is the perfect storm of stimulus money a cohort of younger. Investors the group teaming up to send stocks in the struggling video game retailer GameStop sky rocketing. The company going from a losing bet to an abdic payday. Bologna to a value of more than 24 billion dollars in just a matter of days this student says he invested 8000 dollars a few weeks ago. And by yesterday it was worth 82000. The pros on Wall Street are losing bait. That's because they were betting bag GameStop would fail. A process known as shorting the stock. You borrow shares of this and he's out at the praise goes on and you can buy it back at lower price and pocket that difference. If you were wrong and the shares go up. Then you're gonna have to buy back at that higher price and that difference is a lot street that's people many of the young gun traders realizing the potential flaw enough velocity. They say it's just about profit but about getting back at Wall Street some coordinating in an online community called Wall Street bats on the popular social site write it the group now targeting other formally beaten down stocks. Companies like black Mary Build-A-Bear AMC theaters even tootsie rolls are now surging response to the chaos TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab or restricting certain trades. And now the Securities and Exchange Commission is taking notice. The SEC says it's working with regulators to assess the volatility and to review the activities of certain investors.

