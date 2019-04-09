Transcript for Ariana Grande files lawsuit against Forever 21

I can't think. Excited tech fault that we begin with up. Problem for Arianna Ronde she's suing fervor toward you want for ten million dollars claiming copyright in freight market management. It stems from an endorsement deal that brought they turned down that she claims retailers use a local like model instead eighties dozens of images associated with her outlook. Those images have been taken down in that high pony tail off half the battery out there are video feature looks like Arianna.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.