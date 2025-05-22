Bitcoin hits record high, past $110,000 for 1st time

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, jumped 6%. The $TRUMP memecoin, a cryptocurrency launched by President Donald Trump in January, increased by nearly 6%.

May 22, 2025

