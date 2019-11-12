Transcript for Boeing 737 Max concerns brought to FAA leaders

Concerns that safety is for sale wall highlight a hearing on the Boeing 737 Max chat today. The head of the FAA will be grilled by a house committee looking into the agency's role in certifying the jet. It follows those two crashes that left 346. People dead. Some lawmakers say they're concerned manufacturers like Boeing are sacrificing safety for profits. I think there has been too much deference. To the manufacturer in this case. By the FAA and that's broken I mean that's not what the law sentence. There's not supposed to be deference. You'll remember at the FAA grounded the planes back in March. United southwest and American Airlines have all pulled the (%expletive) from their schedules for next march.

