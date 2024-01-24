Boeing under pressure over safety of its passenger jets

Boeing is facing new scrutiny about the safety of its passenger jets. The company's CEO is meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill Wednesday, in the wake of the Alaska Airlines midair door blowout.

January 24, 2024

