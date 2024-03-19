California-based water brand stirring up buzz amongst consumers

The canned water Liquid Death is making a big splash. The company behind the beverage has received investments that have pushed its value to over 1 billion dollars.

March 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live