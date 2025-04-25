California shipping exec warns of global economic slowdown amid China trade war

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos spoke with Mario Cordero, CEO of the Port of Long Beach, on how the global trade war is causing an economic slowdown with potential impact on local jobs.

April 25, 2025

