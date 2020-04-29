Transcript for How a car detailing company is adapting amid the pandemic

They're back now with our spotlight on small business staying strong and vital against the odds in this pandemic sweeping gains at spiffy in North Carolina. Keeping it clean. Hi I'm Scott windows co-founder and CEO of sticky who started 152014. Here in Raleigh Durham, North Carolina. Can't have expanded to seventeen locations. And 300 employees would do just that the news on demand car care. Washington tale world. When the pandemic hit within 21 days our business was down over 9% for discoverable and work with our chemical provider. They have a sister company that sells janitorial supplies hospitals and we've learned is that a family of disinfectant that arc of the night. According CD. Trick to those chemicals and started offering our customers disinfecting. Some of them actually came and said hey can you help us dissipate our facilities without a whole new line of business that we really didn't exist thirty days ago. In the mix that we had to reduce our staff furloughs of about two thirds we've been able to bring back about a hundred staff. This new business. I'm Michaels when I'm vice president of operations and training. Lobos defeat we've been in the vehicle disinfecting business for a while we are lucky to have some great chemical vendors that we work with the have supplied us who have even bigger and better chemicals that will create a larger facilities. Office buildings warehouses. You name it can do we use all EPA certified products we have products for hard and soft surfaces. Gestures products and we have a new product is called the sticky Hydro mr. that actually uses a water mist to disinfect large. Smaller spaces. That gas surfaces we can use one of our sprint chemicals. And if you the very large facilities. Are news written high school mr. boots made for doing march thousands. My advice to small businesses talk your customers. And trying to understand where their concerns how is this pandemic affecting them and what can you do to help. Glad to be out here helping America get back on its feet. Want to help make sure that for every work place when people start about the workers' safe and sanitized. While that is pivoting with a purpose our thanks to this fifty team in Raleigh Durham for sharing with us. That inside look.

