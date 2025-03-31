Cashing in with Elizabeth Schulze: What are tariffs?

ABC News’ Elizabeth Schulze breaks down the history of tariffs in the United States and how they trickle down to impact Americans' wallets.

March 31, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live