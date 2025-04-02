Chevrolet dealership owner optimistic about Trump administration’s tariffs

Duane R. Paddock, owner of Paddock Chevrolet in upstate New York, discusses the anticipated impact of Trump's tariffs on his dealership and the auto industry as a whole.

April 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live