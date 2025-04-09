China retaliates with 84% tariff on US

ABC News’ Alexis Christoforous and Britt Clennett report on the fallout from President Donald Trump's tariffs against virtually all U.S. trading partners, which took effect on Wednesday.

April 9, 2025

