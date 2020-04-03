College waives tuition for students whose families earn less than $65,000

More
The University of Houston's Cougar Promise financial aid program makes "college education affordable and accessible," according to the school's website.
0:42 | 03/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for College waives tuition for students whose families earn less than $65,000
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:42","description":"The University of Houston's Cougar Promise financial aid program makes \"college education affordable and accessible,\" according to the school's website.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Business","id":"69383382","title":"College waives tuition for students whose families earn less than $65,000","url":"/Business/video/college-waives-tuition-students-families-earn-65000-69383382"}