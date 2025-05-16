Consumer sentiment worsens despite Trump's rollback of tariffs, survey says

Consumer attitudes soured in May for the fourth consecutive month, even as President Donald Trump dialed back some tariffs. The reading came in below the level economists expected.

May 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live