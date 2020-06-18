Transcript for How Disney parks plan to reopen and keep visitors safe

For many families summer means a trip to a Disney theme park. Just today, Hong Kong disneyland became the second Disney park to re-open after being closed for five months. Here at home on July 11th, Disney parks in Orlando is re-opening in phases. Disneylandn California also planning to re-open next month. Here to tell us what changes are in store to keep everyone safe at the happiest place on Earth is Disney parks chief medical officer Dr. Pam Hymel. Thank you for being with us. I want to start because we mentioned the parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong have re-opened. Talk about the safety measures you've put in place when Disney theme parks re-open so everyone can feel better about walking in the doors. We've implemented physical distancing guidelines. Reduced capacity in order to accommodate those. We've increased the number of hand washing and hand sanitizing stations. Increased cleaning throughout our parks. We have temperature checks for cast and guests. We're requiring cloth face coverings for our cast and guests ages 2 and older. We've added contactless payment so guests don't have to interact with touching objects. Dr. Pam, since so many people go to Disney theme parks, in addition to lowering the capacity in each park in a graded fashion, how is it possible to encourage social distancing in light of the new headlines that are worried about the numbers we're seeing come out of Florida? We're following all the numbers very closely, working with public health officials and looking at reducing our capacity to accommodate social distancing guidelines. We're also reconfiguring things like queue lines to ensure there's physical distancing in place. We're doing things like adding physical barriers if needed. We're taking every precaution to promote social distancing. You mentioned face coverings will be required for guests. We've seen what's been happening on airlines having those same rules in place for folks who come through. What will your cast members, your crew do for guests who aren't following the face covering rules? We have great faith in our guests. We've had really good response both in Shanghai and at Disney springs as we re-opened. We'll ask our guests to wear face coverings and we do have a special team of our cast members that have been trained to interact with guests in fun and engaging ways and explain the requirements and ask them to help us with all the shared responsibilities we have about going back into the public and into our communities and into our parks. Obviously in addition to the great Disney theme parks, there are so many resorts also in various stages of re-opening. What kind of safety changes will guests at Disney resorts experience? Even before our guests arrive, we'll do enhanced cleaning of all guests room, especially focusing on high touch surfaces. There will be online check-ins so guests can go straight through the lobby into their rooms. We're doing an every other daylight cleaning in order to limit the number of outside persons coming into the rooms. Our restaurants, pools and lobbies will be reconfigured. We'll adjust seating and services so we can follow social distancing guidelines. We're adding technology. Things like mobile ordering, cashless transactions, other things that may include our magic bands to help promote some of that ability to transact without touching objects. Dr. Pam, I know so many people around the world are so excited to see Disney re-open. Disney is the parent company of ABC news. We certainly appreciate you sharing with us how those theme parks will look different, but be safe for people who want to go. Thank you. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.