Transcript for Dow trades 500 points lower as trade war worries continue

The US financial markets seemed to be on a roller coaster the Dow and other indexes plunged sharply after the opening bell. Then recovered most of their losses investors are worried that the trade war with China will spark a global recession. Yesterday's recovery was powered by technology and consumer staples. And bargain. The FDA is investigating a 127. Cases of people suffering seizures after basic. The agency has received in 92 new reports of people especially kids in young adults. Having seizures after using. The FDA says they have not established a to clear pattern or causes for the cases. Doing something similar would regular cigarettes is impossible. Because it would burn their lungs they be coughing to get nauseated and sick they could never have enough regular cigarettes. But wins these sweet and fruity and modeled vapors that are rich in nicotine. Equivalent to that of regular cigarette it's possible overdose on the nicotine. And I believe that's most likely what we're seeing with this rash of seizures amongst American teenagers. Possible overdoses of look at teen. The FDA said it's unclear whether.

