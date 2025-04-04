Dramatic loss on Wall Street in wake of Trump tariffs

ABC News’ Alexis Christoforous and Britt Clennett report on the impact President Donald Trump’s tariffs are having on the stock market.

April 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live