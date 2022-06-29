Elon Musk becomes Twitter's 'chief twit'

ABC News business reporter Alexis Christoforous breaks down what to expect from Twitter now that Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy the company is complete.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live