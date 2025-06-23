Elon Musk’s ‘driverless’ taxis hit the road at a ride cost of $4.20
Tesla’s first robotaxis are officially on the road. Elon Musk’s company has launched its long-awaited self-driving taxi service in Austin, Texas, offering rides to a select group.
June 23, 2025
