Elon Musk’s ‘driverless’ taxis hit the road at a ride cost of $4.20

Tesla’s first robotaxis are officially on the road. Elon Musk’s company has launched its long-awaited self-driving taxi service in Austin, Texas, offering rides to a select group.

June 23, 2025

