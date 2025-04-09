'I just want fair deals,' Trump says after tariff shakeup

President Donald Trump said he believed China wants to make a deal, despite tariff tit-for-tats escalating between the U.S. and Beijing.

April 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live