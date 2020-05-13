Transcript for Federal authorities warn airlines to refund customers for canceled flights

Federal authorities are once again warning the airlines to were fun customers for canceled flights it comes after a huge jump in the number of complaints. A new bill in congress is aimed at giving passengers cash refunds and set of vouchers. Boeing CEO warns. It is likely that one of the airlines will go out of business because of this crisis. Meanwhile according to Reuters the major airlines are now telling flight attendants to encourage passengers to Wear a mask but not force them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.