Finance expert on saving after tariffs crackdown: 'Have money outside of your 401k’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Michael Liersch, head of advice & planning at Wells Fargo, on what the impact of Trump’s tariffs could have on Americans’ retirement.

April 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live