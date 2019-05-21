Transcript for Ford cutting 7,000 salaried jobs in an effort to save more than $600 million

A Big Three auto maker starts hitting out pink slips today Ford is cutting 7000. White collar jobs worldwide including more than 2000 here in the US. The company says it's the last phase of a restructuring plan to move toward self driving an electric vehicles. Most of the US cuts will be made act or near Ford's Michigan headquarters.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.