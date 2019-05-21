-
Now Playing: Ford cutting 7,000 salaried jobs in an effort to save more than $600 million
-
Now Playing: Uber, Lyft speak out after report shows drivers causing price surges
-
Now Playing: Pres. Trump sends out flurry of tweets on trade war, steel industry
-
Now Playing: Trade war could have effect on imported goods, individual families
-
Now Playing: Tory Johnson's Spring Fling Deals and Steals
-
Now Playing: 4 Saudi oil tankers targeted in Persian Gulf amid tension with Iran
-
Now Playing: President Trump on China trade war: 'I love the position we're in'
-
Now Playing: How trade wars and tariffs affect you
-
Now Playing: Everyday Americans talk impact U.S.-China trade war has on the home front
-
Now Playing: Trade war between the US and China heats up
-
Now Playing: China trade war escalates with new tariffs
-
Now Playing: Trump blames 'write-offs' for his financial losses
-
Now Playing: Michael and Sara's Chicago lunch surprise
-
Now Playing: Amazon announces plan to change 2-day Prime shipping to just 1-day
-
Now Playing: Facebook says it could face record $5 billion FTC fine
-
Now Playing: FAA approves drone delivery for Google parent company
-
Now Playing: Pharmaceutical executive to face criminal charges in landmark case
-
Now Playing: Samsung postpones release of 'Galaxy Fold' smartphone
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on products that make every day easier
-
Now Playing: LEGO teaches kids how to code