GM reportedly providing health insurance to striking workers

The company had been criticized for cutting off health insurance to the 49,000 facility workers striking at more than 30 GM factories.
0:23 | 09/27/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for GM reportedly providing health insurance to striking workers
New details in the GM workers strike the company says it will provide those striking workers with. Health insurance now that's after GM said it would cut off coverage United Auto Workers Union members who have been striking for nearly two weeks. That decision was criticized now the company says its top priorities are. Workers' health. And well being 49000 factory workers are currently on strike. Stopping all production at more than forty GM factories.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

