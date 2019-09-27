Transcript for GM reportedly providing health insurance to striking workers

New details in the GM workers strike the company says it will provide those striking workers with. Health insurance now that's after GM said it would cut off coverage United Auto Workers Union members who have been striking for nearly two weeks. That decision was criticized now the company says its top priorities are. Workers' health. And well being 49000 factory workers are currently on strike. Stopping all production at more than forty GM factories.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.