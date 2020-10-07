Transcript for Goya CEO faces backlash after praising Trump

Goya foods is facing a big backlash after the CEO called president from an incredible builder. And that we are blessed to have him as our president. Outrage Twitter users are calling for a boycott they pointed trumps long history of disrespecting Latinos including his first campaign speech when he described. Mexican immigrants as rapists and criminals. So far no response from gory which is the nation's largest Hispanic owned food brand.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.