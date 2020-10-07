Goya CEO faces backlash after praising Trump

More
Outraged Twitter users called for a boycott on Goya Foods after the CEO said that Americans were blessed to have Donald Trump as their president.
0:26 | 07/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Goya CEO faces backlash after praising Trump
Goya foods is facing a big backlash after the CEO called president from an incredible builder. And that we are blessed to have him as our president. Outrage Twitter users are calling for a boycott they pointed trumps long history of disrespecting Latinos including his first campaign speech when he described. Mexican immigrants as rapists and criminals. So far no response from gory which is the nation's largest Hispanic owned food brand.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:26","description":"Outraged Twitter users called for a boycott on Goya Foods after the CEO said that Americans were blessed to have Donald Trump as their president.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Business","id":"71713903","title":"Goya CEO faces backlash after praising Trump","url":"/Business/video/goya-ceo-faces-backlash-praising-trump-71713903"}