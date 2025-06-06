Hiring slowed in May as Trump's tariffs fluctuated

new jobs report after weekly unemployment numbers jump - alexis christoforous

June 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live