Inflation eased after Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs, defying fears

Stephen Kates, a financial analyst at Bankrate, discusses the data from April’s Consumer Price Index report.

May 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live