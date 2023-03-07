Inflation fight has 'long way to go' Fed Chair tells Senate Banking Committee

Jerome Powell said the central bank is expecting "ongoing increases" in its benchmark interest rate as inflation remains far above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

March 7, 2023

