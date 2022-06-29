Inflation slows in July as gas prices drop

ABC News business reporter Alexis Christoforous discusses the latest consumer price index report that shows inflation is up 8.5% in the past year and what that means for Americans’ wallets.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live