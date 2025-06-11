Inflation ticked slightly higher in May amid Trump tariffs

The U.S. Consumer Price Index released on Wednesday showed May inflation ticking slightly higher, rising 2.4%, in line with expectations. ABC News’ Alexis Christoforous reports.

June 11, 2025

