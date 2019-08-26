Transcript for Judge orders Johnson & Johnson to pay $572M in opioid lawsuit

Rolling in the oak yours crisis was just handed down moments ago courtroom an Oklahoma judge ordered Johnson & Johnson. To pay 572. Million dollars after determining that the New Jersey based company helped fuel Oklahoma's open your crisis. Johnson & Johnson was the only defendant in a seven week trial that began at the end of may. Purdue Pharma and keep a pharmaceutical both settled out of court Johnson Johnson has denied any wrongdoing it is expected to appeal.

