Judge orders Johnson & Johnson to pay $572M in opioid lawsuit

An Oklahoma judge handed down the landmark decision as part of a lawsuit about the spread of the opioid epidemic in the state.
0:27 | 08/26/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Judge orders Johnson & Johnson to pay $572M in opioid lawsuit
Rolling in the oak yours crisis was just handed down moments ago courtroom an Oklahoma judge ordered Johnson & Johnson. To pay 572. Million dollars after determining that the New Jersey based company helped fuel Oklahoma's open your crisis. Johnson & Johnson was the only defendant in a seven week trial that began at the end of may. Purdue Pharma and keep a pharmaceutical both settled out of court Johnson Johnson has denied any wrongdoing it is expected to appeal.

