Transcript for A labor contract for General Motors workers expired on Saturday.

And breaking overnight the United Auto Workers Union has gone on strike against General Motors nearly 50000 employees at 55 facilities. Are walking off the job the union says the two sides remain far apart on several issues in contract talks which are expected to resume today. We just want what's fair to us few years back we gave up a lot to keep this house open and all the houses around. And none of them make a moment ever had. We feel that we should get some of that stuff back by Acosta live in the things of that nature and accompanying doesn't wanna do there. You know Verdi's up pace we'll goes with a fair days work and we just want to recoup some of the stuff that we lost. Now GM's car supply is not expected to be seriously affected. Unless the strike drags on one estimate claims a shot down could cost more than one million dollars per hour it all comes to the unit comes down to the union president. Being linked to a federal corruption probe into union activities so far Gary Jones has not been charged.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.