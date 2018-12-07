Transcript for Lines wrap around the block for Build-A-Bear 'pay your age' day

Hi everybody I'm distance collect free ABC news and standing in front of the Build-A-Bear story here in New York City it is eight eerily. They essentially. Your five years old you pay five dollars per bearer he had big here was so successful at many locations across the country and actually close their doors. Love control the lines this door here behind me is obviously still open quiet. The line I have to tell you what all the way down the block. Further down the hallway around this entire city block of one point above 15100 people were waiting in line. 6:6 AM this morning no southern manager here says the outcome has been very good parents they spoke wits are completely frustrated. Eight hours. The kids I spoke with it will be getting a new bear. Jason pole at New York City for ABC news lives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.